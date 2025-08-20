2 hours ago

The National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha, has expressed concerns over the opposition National Democratic Congress’s (NDC) ability to participate in the upcoming Akwatia by-election in a peaceful and transparent manner.

Speaking on Channel One Newsroom on Tuesday, August 19, Mr. Mustapha accused the NDC of having a history of electoral violence and intimidation, warning that similar tactics may be used in the September 2 by-election to suppress voter turnout.

He alleged that the NDC might deploy thugs to disrupt the electoral process and intimidate supporters of the NPP.

“When we were going to Ablekuma North, there were remarks from NDC people that they are going to retaliate for what happened in Ayawaso West-Wuogon and so on. There were such remarks made by NDC people, and it happened. And I can tell you, knowing the NDC, they are very dishonest."

"We cannot trust them when they say they are not going to bing people there. You go there and the ‘azoka’ boys will be there. I know these people. We have worked over the period, and I can tell you that the NDC will bring thugs,” he stated.

He added that while the NPP remains committed to collaborating with the Ghana Police Service to ensure a peaceful election, the party will not allow its members to be intimidated or left unprotected.