1 hour ago

The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George says the meeting between national executives of the National Democratic Congress, Council of Elders and NDC Members of Parliament was to outdoor their new leaders of Parliament.

Earlier reports suggested that the meeting was to resolve the row that greeted the announcement of the new Minority leadership.

Haruna Iddrisu who was the Minority Leader was replaced with Cassiel Ato Forson while Deputy Minority Leader James Klutse Avedzi was also removed and replaced with Ellembelle MP Armah Kofi Buah.

The NDC also replaced Mubarak Muntaka, Minority Chief Whip with Governs Kwame Agbodza amid mixed reactions from NDC MPs.

Speaking to Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News, Mr. George said nowhere was it announced that Monday’s meeting was to iron out any issue.

“That meeting had been advertised as a meeting between the Minority Caucus, our Council of Elders, National Executives to outdoor the incoming leadership of our Caucus.”

“There had been previous meetings with the stakeholders; both collectively and individually at various levels to resolve the issues and so the issues raised had been resolved prior to the meeting this afternoon. This meeting was basically the result of the meetings that had happened that had brought peace into the party and addressed the issues that were fundamentally raised across the board.”

Mr. George who was one of the MPs who were against the reshuffle expressed satisfaction with the resolution reached by the leadership of the party.

“We are excited that this matter has been resolved but most importantly, the fundamental issues that were raised have been adequately and properly resolved.”

Asked about the absence of the outgoing leadership and the cohesion among party leadership and leadership of the NDC in Parliament, he said “If you want to see the unity of the party, be on the Floor of Parliament, that is where you will see the unity of the party.”

