4 hours ago

Former deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Nana Obiri Boahen has advised his party not to be over-jubilant about the changes of minority leadership in parliament.

He said the changes seem ‘tactical’ and can dent the NPP’s chance of ‘Breaking the 8’.

“The changes can either worry us or help us,” he said

The national executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) made changes to their leadership in parliament.

The main change in the NDC frontbench is of Cassiel Ato Forson (Ajumako Enyan Essiam MP) replacing Haruna Iddrisu (Tamale South MP) as leader of the Minority Caucus.

Other changes included Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, MP for Ellembele, who is the new deputy Minority Chief Whip.

While Kwame Governs Agbodza, MP for Adaklu, will replace Asawase MP Muntaka Mohammed as the Chief Whip.

Ahmed Ibrahim, MP for Banda, has been maintained as the First Deputy Minority Chief Whip, while Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah, MP for Ada, is also retained as the second deputy Minority Chief Whip.

Some NPP members have granted interviews suggesting the changes will benefit their quest to ‘Break the 8’.

But Nana Obiri Boahen in an interview with NEAT FM morning show cautioned about their premature jubilation.

“Let’s leave the dead to bury the dead.” He warned