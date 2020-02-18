2 hours ago

Former First National Vice-chairperson of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Anita DeSoso has affirmed that her party traces its roots back to the revolutionary era thereby making them violent from the onset.

Anita DeSoso asserted that but for the respect of the rule of law, the NDC would not have remained calm in the face of violent provocation by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“NDC is not afraid with the intimidation tactics by the NPP,we came from a military revolution so when it comes to violence the NPP cannot match with us,” Anita DeSoso told Kwame Tutu on ‘Anopa Nkomo‘ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7

“It is just that we are mindful of this country’s democracy and that is why we must be the first to respect it. That is why we are acting as a party that is docile and respecting the rule of law.”

She added: “We respect the Constitution of this country and the NDC is a democratic party and that’s why we abide by the rules of the Constitution. But the same Constitution says that Ghanaians should resist anybody who attempts to subvert the Constitution.”

According to Anita DeSoso, the NDC was an offshoot of a revolution and could put on its alter-ego any time it wished.

This comments come after the Electoral Commission (EC) has said the plan to procure equipment to compile a new voters’ register is a done deal.

The NDC rejected the EC’s position alleging, a new register with few months to the general election was only an attempt by the EC to manipulate the voters register for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

By: Richard Obeng Bediako