13 minutes ago

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram Sam George has petitioned event organiser CharterHouse over the appearance of popular comedian OB Amponsah on their Night of 1026 laughs show tonight.

It comes after the comedian apologised over a joke he made about the NDC flagbearer former President John Mahama at the D2R show organised by CITI FM.

Scores of NDC members have taken to social media to condemn the comedian for the joke.

In a Facebook post, Mr George said: “I have just had a chat with Management of Charterhouse Ghana over the appearance of OB Amponsah this evening at Night of 1026 laughs. I expressed my discomfort and strong displeasure at his tribal and partisan diatribes against the person of the former President. He is entitled to hold his personal views no matter how twisted they are but cannot use a paid-for platform to disseminate same. I have the assurances of the organizers that they have since my conversation with them had a talk with him that their platform would NOT be used to peddle such material. I have the assurances that Charter House remains a Ghanaian business entity that is apolitical”.

The statement added: “Ghanaian acts can poke fun at all persons in the public space but it must be done without malice and must be backed by facts. Comedy cannot be used to denigrate or peddle falsehood about the character or person of public figures.

“I would attend tonight’s programme to have a good laugh but would stage a massive protest if OB ‘misbehaves'”.