2 hours ago

Over 16 billboards belonging to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate of Cape Coast North and incumbent MP, Dr Kwamena Minta Nyarku, have been vandalized by unknown individuals

About 25,000 posters have also been destroyed.

Dr Nyarku confirmed the development on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Thursday, stating some of the posters have been defaced while others have been torn.

The MP popularly known as Ragga counting his losses pegged the damage at GH₵60,000.

According to him, these billboards were sited at vantage points in the constituency, and the posters at several places.

“For the past six months, I didn’t have any advertisement materials in the constituency; it was all Ekow Ewusi and nothing happened to it. So how come mine is suddenly been destroyed?” he bemoaned.

The affected areas include Brabedze Community, Nyinasin Community, Efutu Koforidua Community, Ansapetu Community, UCC SRC Hall, UCC East Gate, Kakomdu Community, NMTC Junction, Stadium Junction, and Cape Coast Teaching Hospital Junction.

The MP noted that, the incident has been reported to the Police, who accompanied him to assess the damage and have since launched an investigation into the matter.

“Fortunately for us, there are cameras at some of the places so the Police have assured us they will view the footage and get back to us,” he stated.

Condemning the acts of vandalism, the MP stated he would not be intimidated but would continue to be humble, respectful, level-headed, non-violent and honest to retain the seat.