Members of Parliament from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Tuesday voted against government's plans to demolish the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) and construct a new one at a cost of €116million (GH₵1.3billion).

This was disclosed by the Member of Parliament for North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudjeto Ablakwa.

In a post on his Facebook page, he wrote: "NDC MPs both at the Foreign Affairs Committee & at plenary last night have effectively scuttled government’s 2023 plans to demolish the Accra International Conference Centre & construct a new one at a staggering €116million (GH₵1.3billion).

"We also successfully blocked proposals to open new Ghanaian embassies in Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago & Mexico.

Government cannot be defaulting on its loan obligations & imposing crude haircuts, particularly on pensions for the vulnerable aged & still be pursuing fanciful projects which can be deferred to better economic times in the future".

Meanwhile, the Trade, Industry and Tourism committee of parliament also rejected the budget allocation for the construction of the National Cathedral.

The minority side of the committee won by an 11:10 majority decision to reject the GH¢80 million budgetary allocation for the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture for the National Cathedral of Ghana.

The allocation was contained in the Appropriations Bill of the 2023 fiscal policy of the ruling government.

