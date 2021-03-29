2 hours ago

The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei- Mensah- Bonsu has described as hypocritical the filing of a private motion by some Minority Members of Parliament (MPs) to look into the death of some six persons who lost their lives during the 2020 general elections.

Six members of the Minority on March 23, 2021, tabled a private members’ motion in the House seeking a full-scale probe into acts of violence that occurred in the 2020 general elections.

The MPs; Haruna Iddrisu, Muntaka Mubarak, Mahama Ayariga, Alhassan Suhuyini, and James Agalga want the scope of the probe to factor in inappropriate interferences by state security in the elections and violence against citizens, leading to the loss of lives.

They insist the IGP, and other security agencies reneged on a promise to Parliament and Ghanaians to protect lives.

But the Majority Leader and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu speaking to Citi News on the motion called for the scope to be extended to other elections.

According to him, this isn’t the first election lives have been lost.

“What I don’t like about this is the hypocrisy being displayed. People have died in previous elections. So why haven’t they mentioned it anywhere? So I’m saying to us that if you have to do this, then maybe the time has come for us to open up.”

“We go back to the 1992 elections and relate to them so that, we are able to establish clearly what has happened and then resolve as a country that these should be a watershed for us and let us depart.”

Meanwhile, the Majority Leader says he’s optimistic the appropriation bill will be passed before Parliament rises on Tuesday.

“We have some budget-related bills which I have laid on behalf of the presidency ensuing from the 2021 budget statement and referral was made to the Finance Committee, and they will consider and report on Monday evening and hopefully, we will approve of them and then make way on Tuesday for the Appropriations Bill to be considered by the Finance Committee and then back to plenary for debate and consideration and possible approval.”