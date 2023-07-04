1 hour ago

Minority members in parliament have all showed up at the house in white, ahead of the swearing-in of the Member of Parliament (MP) elect for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson.

As at 9:50am Members of parliament were already in the chamber ahead of the ceremony.

The Speaker of Parliament of Ghana; Alban Bagbin, today July 4, 2023, is expected to swear in the Member of Parliament-elect for the Assin North Constituency, James Gyakye Quayson.

Gyakye Quayson emerged the winner of the Assin North by-election held on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

According to the Electoral Commission's announcement, James Gyakye Quayson garnered a total of 17,245 votes, representing 57.56% of the total votes cast.

His closest contender, Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), received 12,630 votes, accounting for 42.15% of the votes.

Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party Ghana (LPG) secured 87 votes, which represented 0.29% of the overall tally.

The by-election in Assin North was held to fill the parliamentary seat left vacant following a legal battle that questioned Quayson's eligibility to hold office due to dual citizenship concerns.