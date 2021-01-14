6 hours ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Caucus in Parliament plans to respond to the invasion of the chamber of Parliament by armed police and military personnel.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, January 14, 2021, the caucus’ leader, Haruna Iddisu, described the incident as “sacrilege.”

Mr. Iddrisu said the action by the security personnel “was in breach of our privilege” adding that the NDC MPs “will take consequential action.”

He noted the irony of some NDC MPs being cited by police for unlawful assembly during a march to the Electoral Commission but also breached the standing orders and the constitution of Ghana by storming Parliament.

“It remains a blot on our democratic practice as a country and never should that happen,” Mr. Iddrisu stated.

He, however, said the legislature also needed to reflect on its role in the confusion during the dissolution and inauguration of Parliament.

“Tomorrow, on the Floor of Parliament, a lot will have to happen because we have to do an inner introspection of our own.”

The security personnel entered Parliament during the election of a new Speaker that had already been marred by scuffles between legislators from the NDC and the New Patriotic Party.

For hours, the scuffles broke out, led by the NDC legislators’ Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak, who tried to make sure his opposing Whip was not interfering in the secret ballot.

At the situation’s most intense, brawls broke out with NDC MPs ransacking the voting areas and snatching the ballot box on live TV.

The armed military and police personnel then stormed Ghana’s Parliament to confront the NDC MPs.

The security personnel eventually left after about 10 minutes whilst being hooted at by the NDC MPs.

There have been calls for the Speaker of Parliament to cause investigations into the security personnel in Parliament.

There have also been calls for sanctions against persons who caused the military invasion of Parliament.