General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, John Boadu, says the National Democratic Congress (NDC) deserves to be blocked from all public access and released after the 2020 general elections.

Describing the party as harmful and deadly as the Coronavirus pandemic, he said the NDC should not be granted the audience when they speak.

“Do you people still listen to NDC when they speak? Their habit surpasses that of COVID19. We should have blocked them from accessing public facilities, locked them down and free them after the elections,” he said in an interview with NeatFm.

The NPP General Secretary further stated the party had on several occasions given out mischievous advice and always opposed policies not originating from them.

Citing an example of the persistent pressure by the NDC to airlift Ghanaian students in China back home, John Boadu said the country would have been mourning by now if the government had heeded to their counsel.

“When the outbreak began, countries like Iran, Italy and others went for their citizens from China and because of that, the NDC was calling on us to also evacuate Ghanaian students from Wuhan. If we had listened to the NDC, we would all have been dead by now,” he said.

He said the fact that democracy exists does not mean that a political party’s misbehavior should be condoned with.

“That we are in a democratic country doesn’t mean if a political party is misbehaving, we should just sit and watch them,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s current active cases of the novel coronavirus are 195 with five deaths.

About 58 infected persons are receiving treatment at home after 20 of them were recently discharged.

Source: peacefmonline