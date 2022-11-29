39 minutes ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama has stated that none of the candidates in the upcoming National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Executive Election are his favourites.

According to the former president, as the father of the party, all the candidates who will be vying for various positions in the party have his support.

Mahama, who was addressing a meeting of the constituency and regional executives of the NDC in the Upper West Region, said that they (the constituency and regional executives) have the power to determine the next national leaders of the party.

“I am the father of the party, and so for me, I don’t have any preferences. Everybody who is fighting for a position in the party is a person who has served the party.

“I leave it to you to make that choice and when you make that choice, we will work with who has won, and people who did not win, we will bring them on board,” he said.

Mahama added that the role of the party executives from the polling stations to the national level is very critical to the party winning the 2024 general elections.

“There will be no need for the Supreme Court in the 2024 elections. The work of winning the elections is at the polling station and the people of Ghana are saying that they are waiting for you. What else do we have to do? We must get our things ready on the ground,” he added.

The party’s national election is slated for Saturday, December 17, 2022.

Candidates will be contesting for various positions, including the National Chairman, National Vice-Chairmen, General Secretary, Deputy General Secretary, National Organiser, and Deputy National Organiser, as well as the National Treasurer and Deputy National Treasurer.

Others are the National Communications Officer and Deputy, the National Women’s Organiser and Deputy, the National Zongo Caucus Coordinator, and the National Youth Organiser and Deputy.

The current National Chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo is expected to face stiff competition from the outgoing General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, for the chairmanship position.

Watch Mahama’s remarks below: