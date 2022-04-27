4 hours ago

The Director of Communications for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buaben Asamoah, believes strongly that the NPP stands a better chance at winning the 2024 election, given its management of the economy amid current challenges.

Speaking on Face to Face on Citi TV, Mr. Buaben Asamoah said the NPP is better positioned to appreciate the present challenges and “bring Ghanaians out of it.”

He said the NDC from where it stands has little appreciation of the modern ways of economic management, and cannot be trusted to salvage the situation.

“We believe we have done far better than the NDC in spite of the challenges, and that the NDC is not the solution. We believe strongly that we are better positioned to handle the current modern challenges of public finances and economics. If you sit to reflect on what is going on in the world, you will know that the old ideological ways of dealing with economics has been dumped.”

“The metrics for managing these situations are entirely different from the old-fashioned, orthodox ways, and we the NPP government are in a good place to appreciate those things and support the people to ride over the current challenges. Your refuge is not the NDC because the NDC cannot keep up with us,” he added.

Mr. Buaben Asamoah also urged Ghanaians to desist from changing government’s after every 8 years, as it is “retrogressive”.

“We will break the 8. I sense a growing maturity among the Ghanaian voter population. We are heading into our 9th election, records show that anytime the NPP comes to power we bring forward innovative programs. The NDC is unable to sustain these when they take over.”

”It is time we put on hold the back and forth with the 8-year cycle. It has done us a great disservice and it is not making politics sustainable.”

Source: citifmonline