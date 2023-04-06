The Ashanti Regional NDC has so far successfully vetted 85 candidates to contest the parliamentary primaries in the region.
Speaking to the media at a press conference after the vetting today, Dr. Frank Amoakohene , Ashanti Regional Secretary, made it clear that the vetting was conducted in three (3) days at the regional office.
He said the party received five petitions, of which all did not stand.
He revealed that 25 aspirants were vetted on day one, which was Monday, April 3, 2023.
Dr. Amoakohene said 35 aspirants were also vetted on day two (2) and 25 on day three (3).
In all, the region vetted 85 candidates, of which 71 were males and 14 were females, representing 83% and 16%, respectively.
According to Dr. Frank Amoakohene, six constituencies had unopposed aspirants, and they were therefore declared elected in accordance with Section 12.5 of the guidelines.
The following he mentioned are the candidates;
1. Samuel Aboagye
Obuasi East
2. Joseph Azuma
Akurofoum
3. Samuel Prempeh Jnr
Bekwai
4.Kwasi Amankwaa
Kumawu
5. Sahmudeen Mohammed Kamil
Tafo
6. Hamza Swallah
Manhyia North
He further announced that the following candidates have been cleared by the vetting committee to contest a parliamentary candidate position in their respective constituencies.
Names and position on the ballot paper;
1. Obuasi West
Faustina Appiah Kannin (1)
Ambrose Edwin Nsarkoh(2)
2. Manso Nkwanta
Samuel Adjei (1)
Bance Musah Ousmane (2)
3. Bosomtwe
Ibrahim Asante Boadu (1)
Kutortse Dannies Kwaame (2)
Ing. Abdullah Hamidu (3)
4. Odotobri
Freddirck Addai (1)
Emmanuel Obeng Agyemang (2)
Stephen Owusu (3)
5. New Edubiase
Abdul Salam Adams (1)
Ernest Kofi Yakah. (2)
6. Mampong
Yahaya Seidu (1)
Yakubu Issifu (2)
7. Asante Akim South
Maame Sarfoaa Appiah (1)
De-Graft Forkuo. (2)
Amponsah Victor Kwame (3)
8. Juaben
Eunice Ohenewaa Ansu (1)
Kwadwo Owusu (2)
9. Effiduase
Osei Christopher sarfo (1)
Raymond Opoku Agyeman (2)
10. Kwabre East
Mohammed Sakib Umar (1)
Frederick Sarfo-Asante (2)
Joseph Amankwah (3)
11. Asante Akim North
Sulley Adams Yussif (1)
Edward Kofi Asamoah (2)
12. Afigya Sekyere East
Samuel Duku Sarfo (1)
Twumasi Evans Amoh (2)
Osei Banor (3)
13. Nsuta Kwamang Beposo
Ofori Atta Aboagye (1)
Kofi Kwateng Amaning Kokuro (2)
14 Ejisu
Lawyer Emmanuel Amoah (1)
Jerryne Asante (2)
Elvis Koka (3)
Lincoln Osei Bonsu Stephen (4)
15. Atwima Nwabeagya North
Mba Zecharian Alenbilla (1)
Nartey Gertrude (2)
Richard Badu (3)
Paul Asiamh Yeboah (4)
16. Atwima Nwabiagya South
Osei Boamah Wisdom (1)
Derrick Owusu Boateng (2)
Salifu Mohammed (3)
Nana Asare Bediako(4)
17. Atwima Mponua
Awudu Abdul Razak (1)
Stephen Yeboah (2)
18. Awima Kwanwoma
Grace Agyemang Asamoah (1)
Patricia Ayombil (2)
19. Ahafo Ano Southeast
Mohammed Yakubu (1)
Kofi Nti Boateng (2)
20. Offinso South
Julia Anohene (1)
Osei Bright (2)
Yussif Harunna (3)
Asare Badiako Vincent (4)
21 Afigya Kwabre South
Patricia Pearl Ankrah (1)
Vivian Nyuzagla Nuzagl (2)
Prince Ayirebi Mensah Sylvester (3)
22 Afygya Kwabre North
Emmanuel Jackson Agumah (1)
Amidu Godfred Daanaah (2)
23 Kwadaso
Eric Asibey (1)
Monica Bawuah (2)
Francis Dumeh (3)
Abubakari Abdul Fatwu (4)
24 Asokwa
Amoh Kamel (1)
Dorcas Dufie Osei Boadu (2)
25 Oforikrom
Joshua Kwame K. Fugah (1)
Anwel Sadat Ahmed (2)
26 Asawase
Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka (1)
Mubarick Masawudu (2)
27. Nhyiaeso
Faustina Dery Bayor (1)
Richard Kwamina Prah (2)
Obiri Yeboah Stephen (3)
28. Suame
Safianou Nassamou Lawal (1)
Frank Owusu Ansah (2)
29 Bantama
Joseph Amo (1)
Daniel Sasu Maari (2)
Simon Addai Dapaah (3)
30 Ejura Sekyredumase
Awal Asaad (1)
Muhammad Bawa Brimah (2)
Juliana Kinang-Wassan (3)
Kombat Suuk Paul (4)
Mohammed sisu Tamimu (5)
Source: Barbara Koranteng.
