The Ashanti Regional NDC has so far successfully vetted 85 candidates to contest the parliamentary primaries in the region.

Speaking to the media at a press conference after the vetting today, Dr. Frank Amoakohene , Ashanti Regional Secretary, made it clear that the vetting was conducted in three (3) days at the regional office.

He said the party received five petitions, of which all did not stand.

He revealed that 25 aspirants were vetted on day one, which was Monday, April 3, 2023.

Dr. Amoakohene said 35 aspirants were also vetted on day two (2) and 25 on day three (3).

In all, the region vetted 85 candidates, of which 71 were males and 14 were females, representing 83% and 16%, respectively.

According to Dr. Frank Amoakohene, six constituencies had unopposed aspirants, and they were therefore declared elected in accordance with Section 12.5 of the guidelines.

The following he mentioned are the candidates;

1. Samuel Aboagye

Obuasi East

2. Joseph Azuma

Akurofoum

3. Samuel Prempeh Jnr

Bekwai

4.Kwasi Amankwaa

Kumawu

5. Sahmudeen Mohammed Kamil

Tafo

6. Hamza Swallah

Manhyia North

He further announced that the following candidates have been cleared by the vetting committee to contest a parliamentary candidate position in their respective constituencies.

Names and position on the ballot paper;

1. Obuasi West

Faustina Appiah Kannin (1)

Ambrose Edwin Nsarkoh(2)

2. Manso Nkwanta

Samuel Adjei (1)

Bance Musah Ousmane (2)

3. Bosomtwe

Ibrahim Asante Boadu (1)

Kutortse Dannies Kwaame (2)

Ing. Abdullah Hamidu (3)

4. Odotobri

Freddirck Addai (1)

Emmanuel Obeng Agyemang (2)

Stephen Owusu (3)

5. New Edubiase

Abdul Salam Adams (1)

Ernest Kofi Yakah. (2)

6. Mampong

Yahaya Seidu (1)

Yakubu Issifu (2)

7. Asante Akim South

Maame Sarfoaa Appiah (1)

De-Graft Forkuo. (2)

Amponsah Victor Kwame (3)

8. Juaben

Eunice Ohenewaa Ansu (1)

Kwadwo Owusu (2)

9. Effiduase

Osei Christopher sarfo (1)

Raymond Opoku Agyeman (2)

10. Kwabre East

Mohammed Sakib Umar (1)

Frederick Sarfo-Asante (2)

Joseph Amankwah (3)

11. Asante Akim North

Sulley Adams Yussif (1)

Edward Kofi Asamoah (2)

12. Afigya Sekyere East

Samuel Duku Sarfo (1)

Twumasi Evans Amoh (2)

Osei Banor (3)

13. Nsuta Kwamang Beposo

Ofori Atta Aboagye (1)

Kofi Kwateng Amaning Kokuro (2)

14 Ejisu

Lawyer Emmanuel Amoah (1)

Jerryne Asante (2)

Elvis Koka (3)

Lincoln Osei Bonsu Stephen (4)

15. Atwima Nwabeagya North

Mba Zecharian Alenbilla (1)

Nartey Gertrude (2)

Richard Badu (3)

Paul Asiamh Yeboah (4)

16. Atwima Nwabiagya South

Osei Boamah Wisdom (1)

Derrick Owusu Boateng (2)

Salifu Mohammed (3)

Nana Asare Bediako(4)

17. Atwima Mponua

Awudu Abdul Razak (1)

Stephen Yeboah (2)

18. Awima Kwanwoma

Grace Agyemang Asamoah (1)

Patricia Ayombil (2)

19. Ahafo Ano Southeast

Mohammed Yakubu (1)

Kofi Nti Boateng (2)

20. Offinso South

Julia Anohene (1)

Osei Bright (2)

Yussif Harunna (3)

Asare Badiako Vincent (4)

21 Afigya Kwabre South

Patricia Pearl Ankrah (1)

Vivian Nyuzagla Nuzagl (2)

Prince Ayirebi Mensah Sylvester (3)

22 Afygya Kwabre North

Emmanuel Jackson Agumah (1)

Amidu Godfred Daanaah (2)

23 Kwadaso

Eric Asibey (1)

Monica Bawuah (2)

Francis Dumeh (3)

Abubakari Abdul Fatwu (4)

24 Asokwa

Amoh Kamel (1)

Dorcas Dufie Osei Boadu (2)

25 Oforikrom

Joshua Kwame K. Fugah (1)

Anwel Sadat Ahmed (2)

26 Asawase

Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka (1)

Mubarick Masawudu (2)

27. Nhyiaeso

Faustina Dery Bayor (1)

Richard Kwamina Prah (2)

Obiri Yeboah Stephen (3)

28. Suame

Safianou Nassamou Lawal (1)

Frank Owusu Ansah (2)

29 Bantama

Joseph Amo (1)

Daniel Sasu Maari (2)

Simon Addai Dapaah (3)

30 Ejura Sekyredumase

Awal Asaad (1)

Muhammad Bawa Brimah (2)

Juliana Kinang-Wassan (3)

Kombat Suuk Paul (4)

Mohammed sisu Tamimu (5)

Source: Barbara Koranteng.