4 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama has dispelled rumours that he has preferred candidates in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary elections.

It was rumoured that Mr. Mahama is supporting a candidate against the incumbent Member of Parliament for Asawase, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak.

But a statement issued by the former President’s Special Aide, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, on March 08, 2023, said such rumours are calculated to instigate confusion in the NDC.

“Our attention has been drawn to yet another false publication by the NPP’s Daily Guide Newspaper suggesting that President John Dramani Mahama is supporting a candidate against the incumbent Member of Parliament for Asawase, Hon. Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak. That is false! While the motive of the pro-NPP newspaper is well known, we wish to emphasize that President Mahama does not have any preferred candidate(s) in the ongoing internal Parliamentary elections of the NDC.

“Just like the many lies fabricated and published against him, we note that this unintelligent and false publication is calculated to instigate confusion in the NDC,” the former President’s Special Aide said in the statement.

Madam Joyce Bawah Mogtari underscored in the statement, “President Mahama has no doubt that they would continue to do so without any difficulty. The NDC has always trusted and relied on the ability of its delegates to choose, out of the many excellent NDC candidates ready to serve the people of Ghana in various offices, the very best to lead them”.

The former President has picked up nomination forms to contest for the flagbearership slot on the ticket of the NDC. He kickstarted his campaign in the Volta Region last week.

Read below the former President John Mahama’s full statement issued by his Aide

Our attention has been drawn to yet another false publication by the NPP’s Daily Guide Newspaper suggesting that President John Dramani Mahama is supporting a candidate against the incumbent Member of Parliament for Asawase, Hon. Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak.

That is false! While the motive of the pro-NPP newspaper is well known, we wish to emphasize that President Mahama does not have any preferred candidate(s) in the ongoing internal Parliamentary elections of the NDC.

Just like the many lies fabricated and published against him, we note that this unintelligent and false publication is calculated to instigate confusion in the NDC.

The NDC has always trusted and relied on the ability of its delegates to choose, out of the many excellent NDC candidates ready to serve the people of Ghana in various offices, the very best to lead them.

President Mahama has no doubt that they would continue to do so without any difficulty.

Unlike the NPP, the NDC does not take the people of the Ashanti Region for granted. It is for this reason that we have no doubt that we will win many more seats in the region in addition to Asawase; and in the other regions in the upcoming 2024 elections.

The NDC will secure an emphatic working majority of seats in the next Parliament that will support the next NDC government to fix the mess created by the NPP and build the Ghana that we all want, together.

Joyce Bawah Mogtari

Special Aide to the former President

March 08, 2023

Source: citifmonline