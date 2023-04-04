2 hours ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has disqualified Bawah Abdul Fataw, a parliamentary aspirant in the Tamale South constitutency.

The MP aspirant after his vetting wrote a letter to the party seeking answers to why he was disqualified.

But the Northern regional vetting committee of the party which disqualified him on Monday, April 3, in a statement explained that he did not follow the party’s guidelines in the submission of his nomination.

Amongst the party’s guidelines which were used to disqualify Professor Abdul Fataw was that he admitted to the Vetting Committee of not being an active member of the party for up to four (4) years before filing to contest.

“After reviewing the documents supporting your nomination to contest, the vetting Committee has determined that your contentions are not borne out by a true and proper interpretation of Article 41(8)(b) of the NDC Constitution vis-à-vis the above-cited guidelines”.

The party in its statement added, “therefore, the Northern Regional Vetting Committee of the Party has been left with no choice but to inform you that you are not qualified to contest in the party’s upcoming primaries for the Tamale South Constituency”.

The party said he has the liberty to appeal wishing him well in his political career in future.

“We wish to inform you that you have a right to appeal against our decision if you disagree with our determination of your right to contest the primaries of the Party in the Tamale South Constituency.

We wish you well in your political career in the future,” the NDC stated in its statement.

The party today April 3, started vetting some of its parliamentary aspirants across the various constituencies.

Read below the full statement by NDC Northern Regional Vetting Committee

Source: citifmonline