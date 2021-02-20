4 hours ago

A lecturer at the History and Political Science Department of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr. Kwasi Amakye–Boateng has stated emphatically that visionless people have hijacked the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to Dr. Amakye Boateng, a group of people who have hijacked NDC has no vision for the party and Ghana’s economy though they seek to govern

Speaking on Kumasi-based Pure FM Morning Show hosted by Kwame Adinkrah monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Dr Amakye Boateng said former President John Dramani Mahama has no vision which will help in the transformation agenda of Ghana.

“John Dramani Mahama got the opportunity to lead Ghana as a president and he couldn’t implement any policy to transform Ghana’s economy. John Dramani Mahama when he was a president mismanaged the economy which affected the Ghana’s transformation agenda” Dr Amakye said.

Dr Amakye Boateng added that “I had problem with NDC’s 2020 manifesto because nothing in that manifesto when implemented can help the transformation agenda of this country”.

“Some policies which have been implemented by President Akufo-Addo clearly shows he has vision for Ghana. President Akufo-Addo greatest vision for Ghana is how Ghanaians can depend on their own without seeking for aid from other countries. Ghana should be in the hands of those who have vision for Ghana”.

“NDC party will continue to suffer if those visionless group continue to lead the party. The party supporters should be bold and take the party from the hands of those people. There are some issues I will talk about it after Supreme Court ruling on the Elections Petition”.