41 minutes ago

The Parliamentary Candidate for the opposition National Democratic Congress in the Effutu Constituency, James Kofi Annan has been arrested, GhanaXtra.Com can report.

The arrest of James Kofi Annan took place this morning in Winneba.

His arrest is for allegedly violently disrupting the arbitration hearing of challenged voter ID cardholders.

He allegedly started attacking some of the members of the committee overseeing the process.

He has since been arrested and is being processed to appear before the Winneba court.

He has been charged for offensive conduct to the breach of the peace contrary to Section(207) 1 of the Criminal Offences Act 29/60.

Read the statement of offense below:

Reportghana.com