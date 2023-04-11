4 hours ago

The Legal Team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has petitioned the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the Inspection General of Police (IGP) to immediately arrest and prosecute the Member of Parliament for Abetifi and Minister for Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong.

The petition follows some comments made by the Minister during the Easter period at Mpraeso in the Eastern Region.

Mr. Acheampong addressing party supporters at Mpraeso on Saturday, April 8, said the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) will never hand over power to the opposition NDC in 2025.

The Director of Legal Affairs of the NDC, Abraham Amaliba described the statement by Bryan Acheampong as an affront to the constitution and a threat to the security of Ghana.

Speaking to the press after petitioning the Ghana Police Service on the matter, Abraham Amaliba stressed that the police must arrest Bryan Acheampong immediately.

“We were at the CID office to present to the CID boss, a petition, calling on the department to arrest, investigate and prosecute the Minister of Agric, Bryan Acheampong for the uncivil comments that he made during the Easter break. You are aware that he, in a viral video, said that they, the NPP, will not hand over power to NDC come what may. And as lawyers, we are of the view that his comments on that day bother on national security and an affront to national security”.

“As lawyers, we think that the police administration must be interested in this matter. As stakeholders in this democratic dispensation, we will not sit by for one person to pass comments that will bring unrest in this country. The CID boss assured us that she will take the necessary steps,” he said.

Excerpts of the petition read, “That Your Petitioner says that the said Bryan Acheampong continued to say that they-NPP will show the NDC that the NPP have the men, and that the NPP will do everything possible-fair or foul means to remain in power come what may in the 2024 general elections. I enclose herein, audios and videos of the utterances of Hon Bryan Acheampong for your perusal”.

“That, in the estimation of Your Petitioner and those of the general public, the statements uttered by Bryan Acheampong could be interpreted to mean that the NPP has conceived a grand scheme to subvert the will of the people of Ghana in the 2024 elections and any attempt to resist them would be met with violence”.

A founding member of the New Patriotic Party, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe slammed the Member of Parliament for Abetifi for claiming that the ruling party will hold on to power at all cost.

NDC called on the Ghana Police Service to immediately arrest and prosecute the MP for comments the party described as reckless and treasonable.

However, the New Patriotic Party in a statement defended Bryan Acheampong.

Flagbearer hopeful of NDC John Dramani Mahama, addressing party delegates in the Akuapem North and South Constituencies at Akropong in the Eastern region on Tuesday said regardless of the stance taken by the NPP, the NDC will not underplay the role of God in the 2024 elections. He said the NDC is unfazed by Bryan Acheampong’s claim.

Click here to read the full petition

Source: citifmonline