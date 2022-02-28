3 hours ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), has petitioned the Commonwealth Secretariat to investigate and subsequently sanction the current administration over what the party calls bad governance and abuse of human rights.

At a press briefing in Accra today, Monday, the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, said the petition is to draw the attention of the international body to instances of abuse of the judiciary, political persecutions, and abuse of human rights.

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah noted these acts are against the norms and practices of members of the Commonwealth of Nations.

“Since assuming the reins of power in 2016, the message of physical violence against political opponents that Nana Addo preached and championed before the 2016 general elections has turned into structural, institutional and systematic forms of violence in the form of human rights violations, harassment, and political persecutions against members and supporters of the NDC,” he said.

Apart from political opponents, several journalists have been arrested and detained under the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Recently Accra FM’s presenter, Kwabena Bobbie Ansah was arrested for the publication of false news and offensive conduct, while Power FM’s Oheneba Boamah Bennie was jailed for two weeks and fined GH¢3,000 for contempt of court.

There have been countless calls on President Nana Addo Dankwa to let his actions reflect his support for the promotion of human rights.

Source: citifmonline