5 hours ago

The political atmosphere in the largest opposition party in Ghana, the National Democratic Congress, is charged as the party is set to hold its national executive elections.

The race for the party’s National Chairman position, which is being contested by the current National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, and outgoing General Secretary, Asiedu Nketiah, has become particularly tense, with leading members of the party declaring their support for their preferred candidates.

The 3rd National Vice Chairman of the party, Alhaji Said Sinare, is one of the people who has declared his support for Ofosu-Ampofo.

This is after Alhaji Sinare abandoned his chairmanship ambitions.

In a viral video sighted by GhanaWeb, Alhaji Sinare could be seen leading a group of NDC supporters to sing songs of praises of Ofosu Ampofo.

“Winner eh he hee winner, winner eh he hee winner, Ampofo ego win ooo, winner. Ampofo ego winner again oo, winner.

“The boys are zuzu, the girls are zaza, NDC is good for evermore more,” the group is heard chanting.

The party's national elections are slated for Saturday, December 17, 2022.

Candidates will be contesting for various positions, including the National Chairman, National Vice-Chairmen, General Secretary, Deputy General Secretary, National Organiser, Deputy National Organiser, and the National Treasurer and Deputy National Treasurer.

Others are the National Communications Officer and Deputy, as well as the National Zongo Caucus Coordinator.

The current National Chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, is expected to face stiff competition from the outgoing General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, for the chairmanship position.

Watch Alhaji Said Sinare leading the ‘jama’ in the video below:

Source: Ghanaweb