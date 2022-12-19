6 hours ago

Former vice chair of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Anita De Soso has lashed out at Ben Ephson, Koku Anyidoho and Allotey Jacobs over what she says were attempts by the trio to plant chaos and disunity in the NDC.

De Soso is furious with Allotey Jacobs and Koku Anyidoho as she believes the two expelled members by their actions and inactions were seeking to plant discord in the party.

In an interview with Adom FM, Anita De Soso urged the two men to desist from commenting on the internal affairs of the NDC since they are no longer members of the party.

She advised Koku Anyidoho to be grateful to Asiedu Nketiah because the new National Chairman of the NDC was one of the persons who mentored him.

“There are some people who are not part of the NDC. The likes of Ben Ephson are destroying things for the NDC. Allotey and Anyidoho are part. Allotey and Anyidoho campaigned for the NPP so what do they want from the NDC.

“In whatever you do, you have to think about the future because there are repercussions for every action. I’m hurt by the public attacks in the media. Nothing annoys me more than the NPP people who were trying to dictate to us.

“Koku is not part of us. He can insult me, I don’t care. He went out to campaign for the NPP and now he wants to come back. The party is not for him to decide to join or leave at his own convenience. Asiedu Nketiah was the one who groomed him (Koku), so what happened? Allotey said he has moved to the to NPP so why is he talking about NDC,” she asked.

Anita De Soso who is preaching for peace in the NDC, stressed that the party needs to unite to win the 2024 elections.

During the 10th National Delegates Conference of the party, Asiedu Nketiah won the National Chairman position, unseating Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo.

Joseph Yamin also toppled the incumbent Joshua Akamba as National Organizer while Fifi Fiavi Kwetey was elected General Secretary of the NDC.

The women and youth wings of the party will be led by Hannah Bissiw and George Opare Addo respectively while Sammy Gyamfi continues as National Communications Officer. Deputies for all the above positions were also elected along with their substantive office holders.

Source: Ghanaweb