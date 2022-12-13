3 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama has cautioned candidates in the upcoming National Executives’ elections to stop associating his name with their campaign.

In a statement, the former President said he has no preference among the candidates and has not endorsed any candidate.

“Mr. Mahama has noted the attempt by some candidates to push a narrative, despite his previous cautions, that he supports their candidature. Of paramount interest to President Mahama is victory for the NDC in 2024 to work with expectant and suffering Ghanaians to Build the Ghana we want.”

“He, like other supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), will work with whoever the

delegates choose and elect,” the Statement signed by the former President’s Special Aide, Joyce Bawa Mogtari said.

The opposition NDC will on Saturday hold

the 10th National Delegates Congress to elect National Executives to lead the party ahead of the 2024 elections.

Meanwhile, the Office of the former President has also condemned a publication in a tabloid newspaper that the family of the former President is in support of one of the aspirants for National Chairman of the NDC.

“The said claim and the publication are false, and the rank and file of the party are encouraged to disregard them.”

Source: citifmonline