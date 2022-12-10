2 hours ago

One person has sustained severe injuries after a fight broke out among some supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at the party’s women and youth conference at the University of Cape Coast.

Some supporters of the party became agitated after the process was delayed by more than ten hours after one of the youth organiser aspirants sort a court injunction over some names on the delegates list which he said weren’t supposed to be on.

The Communications Officer of the Party for the Central Region, Gizella Tetteh told Citi News earlier in the day that executives of the party were in a crunch meeting trying to find a solution to the issue, so the elections could begin.

“One of the aspirants wants to go to court on the issue and the organisers of the elections want to ensure we have the elections today, so we are having a dialogue with them so that they can have a settlement for the elections to proceed.”

Some executives such as Party Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, Deputy Convenor for the Congress Planning Committee, Alex Segbefia, Kofi Adams, and many others are at the venue to ensure a smooth commencement of the process.

Source: citifmonline