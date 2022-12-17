2 hours ago

Delegates participating in the National Democratic Congress have commenced voting at the Accra Sports Stadium.

About seventeen [17] polling stations have been created to help expedite the process.

About 9,000 delegates from the various constituencies are expected to vote in the ongoing congress.

Candidates have been warned against taking cameras or mobile phones into the inner parameter to take shots of who they voted for.

Former President John Dramani Mahama has stated that he is willing to work with any executive elected in Saturday’s National Delegates Congress.

Addressing delegates, the former President reiterated that he has no favourite and is willing to work with any national delegate elected in the interest of suffering Ghanaians.

“I repeat my position of neutrality in the various contest, let me say again that I do not have any preferred candidate for any position and I urge all delegates to vote based on your own appreciation of the messages of aspirants and your conviction about their capacity to work in the larger interest of the party.”

Check below the list of candidates vying for various positions:

CHAIRMAN

SAMUEL YAW ADUSEI

JOHNSON ASEIDU NKETIA

SAMUEL OFOSU AMPOFO

NII ARMAH ASHIETEY

VICE CHAIRMAN

SHERIF ABDUL-NASIRU

ABANGA YAKUBU ALHASSAN

DR. SHERRY AYITTEY

SETH OFORI OHENE

AWUDU SOFO AZOURKA

ALHAJI AMADU B. SOROGHO

ALHAJI HABIBU ADRAMANI

EVELYN ENYONAM MENSAH

GENERAL SECRETARY

ELVIS AFRIYIE ANKRAH

FIFI FIAVI KWETEY

DR. PETER BOAMAH OTOKUNOR

DEPUTY GENERAL SECRETARY

FRANCIS LANME GURIBE

CATHERINE DEYNU

BARBARA SERWAA ASAMOAH

GBANDE FOYO MUSTAPHA

KWAME ZU

BRADI PAUL OPATA

EVANS AMOO

NATIONAL ORGANIZER

JOSHUA HAMIDU AKAMBA

HENRY OSEI AKOTO

MAHDI MOHAMMED GIBRILL

SIDII ABUBAKARI

SOLOMON YAW NKANSAH

CHIEF HAMILTON BINEY NIXON

JOSEPH YAMMIN

DEPUTY NATIONAL ORGANIZER

KOBBY BARLON

HABIB MOHAMMED TAHIRU

ELIKEM ERIC KEVIN KWAME KOTOKO

ALHAJI YAW KUNDOW

COMMUNICATION OFFICER

SAMMY GYAMFI

DEPUTY COMMUNICATION OFFICER

GODWIN AKO GUNN

ADONGO ATULE JACOB

MALIK BASINTALE

KWAKU BOAHEN ANTHONY

MOHAMMED NAZIRU

ZONGO CAUCUS CO-ORDINATOR-

ABASS ZULKARNAIN KAMBARI

HON. ALHAJI BABANLAMIE ABU SADAT

MAMAH MOHAMMED COLE YOUNGER

ABDUL-AZIZ MOHAMMED

YAKUBU MAHMUD MUDI

NEC MEMBERS

EPHRAIM NII TAN SACKEY

PEREZ FERNANDEZ ARMAH LARYEA

ISSAHAKU ISSAH ADEL

REV. IRENE SENA AGBLEKE

ABDULLAH FARRAKHAN ISHAQ

MALIK ADAMA

VICTORIA KUMA-MINTAH

EMMANUEL EWOENAM YAO ADZOME-DZOKANDA

CECILIA N. ASAGA

EBENEZER EFFAH HACKMAN

NAJAWA ALHAJI ISSAH

STEPHEN LADZEDO

ANITA ANNAN

RANSFORD CHATMAN VANNI-AMOAH

THOMAS AYISI KUMAH

WONDER VICTOR KUTOR

MOHAMMED MAMUDU

ARABA TAGOE

FAMOUS KWESI KUADUGAH

