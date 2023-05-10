2 hours ago

Executives of the National Democratic Congress in the Ablekuma South constituency want party delegates to come out in their numbers to vote for former President, John Dramani Mahama in the presidential primaries on May 13.

Speaking to Citi News, Nii Amu Dodoo says all delegates should focus on voting for John Mahama to become the party’s flagbearer.

“Everything is underway and we are expecting a good turnout of the delegates to vote for former president John Mahama,” Wisdom Nii Amu Dodoo said.

According to the Chairman of the constituency, Wisdom Nii Amu Dodoo, the party will not hold parliamentary primaries in the constituency since the incumbent MP Dr. Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije does not have a contender.

Dr. Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije is going unopposed, the man who was supposed to contest him brought fictitious documents, so he was disqualified,”

Chairman of Ablekuma South constituency stated.

“The MP

Mr. Mahama is vying for the presidential slot with other contestants including former Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, and Kojo Bonsu former Mayor of Kumasi.

Source: citifmonline