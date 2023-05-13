3 hours ago

The Asawase NDC delegates' election has witnessed a temporal hold-up due to rain.

Both the presidential and parliamentary elections have been out to stop due to the rain.

Meanwhile, agents of the two contestants and the security personnel have been watching closely over the ballots to ensure there are no suspected incidents.

However, the intense rivalry between supporters of the incumbent Member of Parliament for Asawase Constituency, Muntaka Mubarak, and his competitor, Muntaka Masawudu, reached a tipping point when they clashed at the voting centre for the NDC’s presidential and parliamentary primaries on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

GhanaWeb captured the two sets of supporters exchanging words and jostling with each other as they bid to get one of the other.

Reports indicate the police, who massed heavily at the centre intervened quickly to avert what could have turned into a bloodbath.

The clash comes on the back of reports some thugs had invaded the voting centre and intimidated delegates.

The Director of Research of the Asawase Constituency, Umar Harris, alleged that some hoodlums had invaded the polling centre for the parliamentary and presidential elections of the National Democratic Congress.

Source: Ghanaweb