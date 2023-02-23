1 hour ago

A political scientist and lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Abdul Jalilu Ateku, says he does not foresee any significant threat to the victory of former President John Dramani Mahama in the National Democratic Congress’ upcoming presidential election.

Dr. Ateku anticipated that the former President will win by a landslide victory in the internal polls.

He said none of the presidential hopefuls who have declared their intentions to contest on the ticket of the opposition National Democratic (NDC) comes out stronger than Mr. Mahama.

The former President has overwhelmingly been endorsed by some party members including the Minority caucus, groups and individuals.

Speaking onon Wednesday, Dr. Ateku said the former President is the most popular within the NDC and stands tall amongst the other presidential aspirants.

The political scientist noted that the NDC is capitalising on Mr. Mahama’s popularity to endorse him to represent the party in the 2024 polls.

According to him, the other aspirants who have expressed their interests lack the capabilities to defeat Mr. Mahama in the presidential primaries.

“Mahama is currently the most popular politician within NDC. The NDC knows exactly what they are looking for at this particular time. They know the strategies they are adopting. For me, it’s not surprising at all that he is contesting and the endorsement he has received from the minority caucus, groups and individuals within his party”.

“In my candid opinion, I do not see any significant threats to the victory of John Mahama in their internal contest. I have the conviction that it will be a landslide victory for Mahama,” the University of Ghana lecturer envisaged.

He said it will be wrong on the part of the party to stop other people from contesting in the internal race and allow Mr. Mahama to go unopposed.

“It’s a democracy you cannot prevent people from contesting,” he opined.

Dr. Ateku admonished the party to organise its presidential and parliamentary elections devoid of acrimony.

“They should conduct the primaries in such a manner that they will avoid acrimony and conflict. They should conduct themselves in such a way that the election is peaceful,” he urged.

The former President has declared his intention to contest for president, with some members of the party picking nominations forms on his behalf.

Former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, and former Mayor of Kumasi, Kojo Bonsu, have openly expressed interest in the NDC’s presidential elections.

NDC on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, opened nominations for its presidential and parliamentary elections.

Source: citifmonline