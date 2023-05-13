7 hours ago

There is disagreement between constituency executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Awutu Senya East and regional executives over the choice of venue for the election this morning.

Constituency executives want the election to be held at the Odukpongkpehe School Park while the regional executives are pushing for the exercise to be conducted at the Ofaakor DA Basic School.

There are indications that some delegates and party supporters have gathered at the Odukpongkpehe school Park while others are at the Ofaakor DA Basic School delaying the start of the event.

Constituency executives say Article 16 (12) of the party’s constituency gives them the mandate to also decide which venue is suitable for the event.

Early this morning, the consistency secretary for the National Democratic Congress in the Awutu Senya East Constituency, Tauriq Amadu had his vehicle broken into and some personal effects, including accreditation for security, the media and observers taken away.

The Deputy Communication Officer for the NDC, Kobby Wilson Emmanuel told Citi News on the issue.

“We can’t use Ofaakor DA Basic School because the timing is not good for us. The chiefs should have been informed earlier prior to the decision-making which we failed to do. The last time we launched our campaign there, we saw what happened –people were stabbed and others attacked. So we can’t guarantee the safety of people this time around. We believe, as constituency executives, that so far, so far as our peaceful election and safety are concerned, the Odukpongkpehe School Park is the best venue for us,” he said.

Source: citifmonline