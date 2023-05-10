2 hours ago

The Electoral Commission has suspended its supervision of the presidential and parliamentary primaries of the National Democratic Congress due to an injunction filed by Dr. Kwabena Duffuor.

At a meeting held on Wednesday, May 10, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission Jean Mensa, announced that “in order that we are not cited for contempt, the Commission has taken the decision not to supervise the conduct of the Presidential and Parliamentary elections until after the determination of the case by the court.”

Subsequently, a meeting between the EC and the NDC to address outstanding issues ahead of Saturday’s primaries has been canceled by the election management body.

NDC flagbearer aspirant, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor on Tuesday, May 9, filed an interlocutory injunction against the party’s presidential and parliamentary primaries.

The suit by Dr. Duffuor is to bar the NDC and the Electoral Commission from holding the primaries pending the production of a complete photo album register.

The former Finance Minister also wants the party to deliver the complete register to him at least five weeks ahead of the election.

According to the plaintiff, data from only 220 out of the 275 constituencies have been verified. An exceptional list of 74,799 he adds has been created which cannot also be verified because of scanty information.

For no credible reason, 3,910 eligible voters at the 220 constituencies have been disenfranchised”, Dr. Duffuor’s writ read in parts.

He further makes a point, the photo album put out by the electoral directorate of the NDC with the knowledge, consent, and tacit approval of the general secretary of the party would compromise the integrity of the election to his detriment.

“The Plaintiff maintains that the reluctance to extend the time for the internal elections and provide a complete and credible photo album register ahead of time to the presidential aspirants for verification smacks of a plan to create an undue advantage for manipulation of the presidential primaries”, the motion added.

Kwabena Duffuor had complained of some discrepancies in the party’s voter register and called on the National Executive of the party to postpone the upcoming primaries but the party stated that the primaries will proceed accordingly.

Source: citifmonline