Kojo Bonsu, a flagbearer aspirant in the National Democratic Congress has cast his votes at the Jubilee Park, Subin Constituency, in the Ashanti Region.

He exercised his franchise in the party’s parliamentary and presidential primaries around 9am today, Saturday.

After voting, he told the media that he is in high spirits and has a positive chance of becoming the NDC’s flagbearer for the 2024 polls.

“I want to tell everybody in the party that 2024 is our main goal, so we should all come together, vote wisely and make sure that this party has the strength to fight in the 2024 elections very well. My expectation is that, after the election today, we will all support it, 2024 is our goal. My chances are very positive.”

Reacting to the withdrawal of Dr. Kwabena Duffuor from the presidential race, Kojo Bonsu, a former Kumasi Major, said: “The most important thing is ‘die wufie asem’. I think it is a family matter. We are one big family, what has happened is our family matter.”

After encountering some setbacks prior to the primaries, the NDC finally resolved the issues, paving the way for the exercise today, Saturday, May 13, 2023.

One of the flagbearer hopefuls, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor had sued the NDC, citing some discrepancies and refusal to furnish him with the party’s photo album.

Although he subsequently withdrew the case from court, Dr. Duffuor later pulled out of the presidential race leaving two persons –John Dramani Mahama and Kojo Bonsu — in the contest.

Source: citifmonline