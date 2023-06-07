7 hours ago

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has described the loss of 17 Members of Parliament in the recent National Democratic Congress primaries as unfortunate.

According to Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, building a strong parliament requires the experience of lawmakers, and losing such MPs is regrettable.

Among the MPs who failed to secure their return to parliament are Dr. Kwabena Donkor, a former Power Minister and MP for Pru East, Alhaji A.B.A Fuseini, MP for Sagnarigu, Mrs. Della Sowah, Kpando, Edward Bawa, Bongo, and Wisdom Gidisu, Krachi East.

Others are Angela Alorwu-Tay, Afadzato South, Kobena Mensah Woyome, South Tongu, Alex Adomako, Sekyere Afram Plains, Abeiku Crentsil, Ekumfi, and Albert Alasoka, Garu.

The rest were Sampson Chiragia, Navrongo Central, Augustine Tawiah, Bia West, Christian Otuteye, Sege, Kwakye Ackah, Amenfi Central, Thomas Adda Dalu, Chiana-Paga and Sophia Ackuaku, Domeabra-Obom, who switched to contest in Ayawaso Central.

In his opening remarks on Tuesday, the Suame MP urged the NDC and NPP to review their party constitutions to forestall such occurrences.

“Mr Speaker, in the course of the recess, the NDC had their presidential and parliamentary primaries. My sincere wish was that all of them should have emerged triumphant. Because I believe that building a stronger parliament and indeed stronger parliament in Ghana is necessarily predicated on experience.

“Unfortunately, 17 of our colleagues, we are told lost. Quite unfortunate. There are some of them that we can attest to the fact they are very experienced and mature people who add value to the deliberation of the House and that we have lost them is regrettable.”

Source: citifmonline