2 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama is expecting a landslide victory at the end of the opposition National Democratic Congress presidential primaries currently ongoing nationwide.

Mr. Mahama, widely regarded as the party’s prospective flagbearer, stated this after casting his vote in Bole Bamboi a short while ago.

“We had expected to win by a landslide already and his [Dr. Kwabena Duffuor’s] withdrawal at the last minute does not change anything. The result is still going to be what it is. It will be overwhelming. It will be a landslide. Many delegates are unaware that he has withdrawn, therefore we are just looking forward to our win,” he told the media.

John Mahama is being challenged by former mayor of Kumasi, Kojo Bonsu following the decision of former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffour to step down from the race last night.

His campaign team has indicated that they are confident of securing 99.9% of the votes.

“The eyes are on the prize which is the 2024 elections, and we will leave no stone unturned to win that”, Mr. Mahama added.

Already, his only contender, Kojo Bonsu has cast his vote at the Jubilee Park, Subin Constituency, in the Ashanti Region.

After voting, he told the media that he is in high spirits and has a positive chance of becoming the NDC’s flagbearer for the 2024 polls.

“I want to tell everybody in the party that 2024 is our main goal, so we should all come together, vote wisely and make sure that this party has the strength to fight in the 2024 elections very well. My expectation is that, after the election today, we will all support it, 2024 is our goal. My chances are very positive.”

Reacting to the withdrawal of Dr. Kwabena Duffuor from the presidential race, Kojo Bonsu, a former Kumasi Major, said: “The most important thing is ‘die wufie asem’. I think it is a family matter. We are one big family, what has happened is our family matter.”

Source: citifmonline