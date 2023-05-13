1 hour ago

Incumbent Member of Parliament for the Ningo-Prampram constituency, Sam George is confident of a resounding victory in the National Democratic Congress’ ongoing primaries.

The vociferous lawmaker said he will surely win the election as his main contender Michael Kwetey Tetteh is no match for him.

Speaking to the media during the primaries, the legislator said he will retain his seat stressing that the delegates will vote massively for him as the NDC’s parliamentary candidate for the constituency for the 2023 polls.

“Let’s just wait till 6pm when the results are announced, let’s wait for 6pm, we will get the answer. My victory will be a resounding one. This is going to be one of the best elections I have had,” he confidently stated.

Sam George has been representing the people of Ningo-Prampram since the 2016 general elections.

Sam George is in the contest with Michael Tetteh Kwetey, a businessman.

Prior to the 2020 general election, Sam George polled 407 while his contender Michael Tetteh Kwetey had 400 votes in the NDC’s primaries in 2019.

A survey conducted by Global InfoAnalytics said Sam George will win by a landslide victory.

Source: citifmonline