4 hours ago

Incumbent Member of Parliament for the Adentan constituency, Mohammed Adamu Ramadan, has been re-elected to lead the NDC in the Adentan constituency.

He defeated former Gender Minister, Nana Oye Bampoe Addo and Linda Awuni Asibi.

Ramadam polled 1,015 votes while Nana Oye polled 989 of the total valid votes.

Linda Awuni came third with 506 votes. Ramadan will now seek to retain the seat for the NDC in the 2024 general elections.

Ramadan snatched the seat from NPP’s Buaben Asamoa in the 2020 elections.

Meanwhile, incumbent Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle, Dr. Zenator Agyeman-Rawlings has been re-elected to lead the National Democratic Congress in the constituency’s 2024 elections.

She obtained 1,194 votes out of the 1,831 votes cast, accounting for more than 90% of the total votes polled.

Meredith Naa Odarkai Lamptey Addy and Nii John Alfonso Coleman, her main contenders, garnered 268 and 360 votes, respectively.

There were nine votes that were rejected.

Zanetor wrestled the seat from then-incumbent MP, Nii Armah Ashitey after contesting in the party’s parliamentary primaries in 2015.

She later won the seat in the 2016 general elections and then retained her seat in the 2020 general elections.

She serves on the Gender and Children Committee and the Environment, Science, and Technology Committee of Parliament.

The late President J.J Rawlings before his death in November 2020 was affectionate of his daughter, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings.

Her contenders included the daughter of a businessman, Meredith Naakai Lamptey-Addy, and a former MP for Klottey-Korle David Lamptey.

Source: citifmonline