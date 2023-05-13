6 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George, has been re-elected as the Parliamentary Candidate for the constituency.

He once again beat his fierce contender, Michael Kwettey Nettey with 1036 votes in the hotly contested parliamentary primary.

Mr Kwettey managed 626 of the total votes cast.

The election was fraught with allegations of rigging from the camp of the Mr Kwettey forcing the polls to be briefly halted by the Police.

Incumbent MP for Asawase in the Ashanti region, Muntaka Mubarak has also beaten Masawudu Mubarick to lead the NDC in that constituency for the sixth term.

The incumbent Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, has also been re-elected to lead the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of election 2024.

The former Information Minister polled 863 votes in the just-ended NDC primaries.

This means Mr. Ayariga will lead the party for the fourth time in the 2024 general elections.

His contenders Ustarz Jibreal Sahad polled 283 while Theo Braimah Awanzam managed 96 votes.

In the presidential primaries, former president John Dramani Mahama polled 1201 votes, Kojo Bonsu had 24 votes while Kwabena Duffuor who pulled out of the race Friday evening, had 9 votes.

Three votes of the total valid votes cast were rejected.

In the Bolgatanga East Constituency incumbent, Dr. Dominic Akurintinga Ayine polled 292 votes while his closest contender Dr. Emmanuel Aberiinga polled 121 votes.

In the Sekondi constituency, Nyamekye Armah Blay won the parliamentary contest with 502 votes while

Samuel Bissah 307. Four votes were rejected.

In the Sekyere Afram Plains constituency, Kwabena Duffuor Junior polled 203 votes but lost out to Hajia Nasira Afrah who polled 211 votes.

The incumbent member of Parliament, Alex Adomako Mensah was third with 86 votes, while political science lecturer at KNUST, Prof. Edward Brenya secured 65 votes.

Dzudzorli Gakpe has also retained his position as NDC parliamentary candidate for the Keta Constituency.

Former Power Minister, Dr Kwabena Donkor has lost his bid to lead the Pru East constituency. Dr Donkor polled 371 votes. His contender Lord Kwaku Boam got 474 votes while Bright Fiawornu managed 66 votes.