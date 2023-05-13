4 hours ago

Delegates of the Sefwi Wiawso Constituency of the Western North Region in the ongoing Presidential and Parliamentary elections of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are threatening to boycott the elections over an alleged GH¢40 that is supposed to have been given to each delegate from the campaign team of former president John Dramani Mahama.

The delegates said executives of the party in the constituency are scheming to deny them the said amount which is supposed to be given to them to aid their movement to their various voting centres.

“Former president John Mahama gave us GH¢40 and the constituency executives just want to take the money and if they don’t release that money, we are not going to vote,” one delegate said.

The Western North regional secretary for the NDC, George Ofori Danquah however denied the allegations and explained that the said amount will be given to them in addition to what the party would have given them as transport fare.

“It is the party that supports the delegates’ transport but God being so good, former president Mahama eased the situation by seeding an amount of GH¢40 for every delegate. So yesterday [May 12] we met with the constituency leadership and agreed that the amount given by the party will not be sufficient, so we agreed that the GH¢40 be added to the constituency budget to be given as transport and per the budget, everything is in order, and so I don’t see why they are saying they are to be given cash at hand.”

Source: citifmonline