4 hours ago

Supporters of Muntaka Mubarak and his contender, Masawudu Mubarick got into a scuffle that was swiftly curtailed by personnel of the Ghana Police Service.

The intervention of the police officers prevented the confusion from escalating.

Supporters of Muntaka alleged that some supporters of Masawudu Mubarick booed at the incumbent Asawase MP who was leaving the centre after casting his ballot.

The allegation resulted in a brief free for all fight between the supporters.

Calm has however been restored following the invention by the police.

Delegates are meanwhile arriving at the centre to cast their votes.

Source: citifmonline