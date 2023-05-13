2 hours ago

Officials of the Electoral Commission supervising the voting process at the Adentan Constituency in the ongoing presidential and parliamentary primaries of the National Democratic Congress have rejected a fake delegates list smuggled in by an unknown person.

Citi News’ Akosua Otchere reported from the De Youngster’s International School that some delegates monitoring the process prompted the EC officials that the list was not an official one from the party.

In a viral video, the EC official is seen explaining to police officers that the list is fake and not part of the official documents given to the EC by the NDC.

According to Akosua, the police officers at the polling station are trying to fish out the delegate who smuggled in the unofficial list after seizing it from the EC official.

Incumbent MP for Adentan Constituency Adamu Ramadan is being keenly contested by former Gender Minister, Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, and Linda Aasibi Awuni.In a related development, two people have been arrested at the New Ningo D/A Basic School B polling station in the Ningo-Prampram constituency for attempting to disrupt the voting process.">https://twitter.com/Citi973/status/1657376760336461830?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 13, 2023In a related development, two people have been arrested at the New Ningo D/A Basic School B polling station in the Ningo-Prampram constituency for attempting to disrupt the voting process.— (@Citi973) May 13, 2023 In a related development, two people have been arrested at the New Ningo D/A Basic School B polling station in the Ningo-Prampram constituency for attempting to disrupt the voting process.">

Citi News’ Philip Lartey reported that the police swiftly intervened and arrested the two individuals to prevent the situation from escalating.

According to him, the individuals were attempting to convince delegates who had arrived at the polling station to vote for their preferred candidate.

Source: citifmonline