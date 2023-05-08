3 hours ago

Executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Bimbilla constituency of the Northern region have declared their support for former President John Dramani Mahama in his bid to lead the party in the 2024 general elections.

The assurance was given at Bimbilla when the former president visited the area as part of his campaign tour of the region.

The atmosphere was politically charged following the arrival of Mr. Mahama in Bimbilla.

Prior to his arrival, he had visited constituencies such as Kpandia, Yendi amongst others. In all the constituencies he visited there was massive reception accorded him.

Almost every person who identifies with the NDC in the Bimbilla constituency and other nearby constituencies was at the Bimbilla Senior High School compound to welcome the former president.

The uncompleted dining hall of the Bimbilla SHS was full to capacity.

The constituency chairman of the NDC in Bimbilla, Mashood Abiola in his welcome address assured the former president of the total support of delegates of the Bimbilla constituency on May 13.

“We want to assure former President Mahama that come May 13, in good health and strength, we shall give him 100% endorsement. Our stance is clear for Mr. Mahama on the basis of what he has done for the constituency, on the basis of his leadership,” he said.

The Regional Organiser of the party Alhaji Baba Zee believes John Mahama is the right person to change the trajectory of the country hence their support.

“He is the right man to change the fortunes of the country. He has all our support,” he stated.

The former District Chief Executive for Nanumba North in the NDC administration, Ibn Abass also shared his opinion on why John Mahama is the best for Ghana now.

On his part, former president John Dramani Mahama called for unity amongst supporters of the party to ensure victory in the 2024 elections.

“We must all come together to ensure that we win the 2024 polls,” Mr. Mahama urged.

Source: citifmonline