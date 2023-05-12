2 hours ago

The Director of Legal Affairs of the National Democratic Congres (NDC) Abraham Amaliba has said that the presidential and parliamentary primaries of the NDC will take place tomorrow Saturday, May 13 as scheduled.

Speaking to journalists after the withdrawal of the injunction application by a flagbearer aspirant, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, Mr Amaliba said “As to whether the elections will take place or not, the party has already issued a press statement signed by the General Secretarythat that the elections are coming off tomorrow. I can announce to the whole of NDC fraternity that this election will take place tomorrow Saturday.”

Lawyers of Dr Duffuor told the court on Friday, May 12 that they had been instructed by their client to discontinue the case.

Mr Amaliba who was in court told journalists that “we are aware the matter has been discontinued, lawyers for Dr Duffuor announced to the court that they had instructions to discontinue the matter and so as we speak the matter has been discontinued.

“I will like to use this opportunity to thank the Council of Elders of the party, National Chairman, General Secretary for the effort put in place in resolving this matter.

“I also want to thank Dr Duffuor, the Presidential aspirant for his magnanimity and to accept to withdraw this matter from court. What this shows is that the NDC is united.”

Dr Duffuor filed the injunction application at the High Court on Tuesday, May 9 seeking to stop the primaries over concerns about the electoral album.

“The plaintiff avers that the partial delivery of the Photo Album to his representatives on 4th May 2023 was in itself out of time considering the magnitude of the verification exercise required of them before the internal elections of 13th May 2023,” portions of the application said.

The campaign team Dr Duffuor earlier demanded postponement of the May 13 Presidential Primaries over what it describes as a flawed register.

A petition sent to the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) and Elections Committee of NDC on Monday, May 8, under the signature of Kofi Kukubor, the Head of Research and Strategy with the campaign team of Dr Duffuor, stated that an extensive review of the voters’ register or photo album for 220 constituencies have identified several discrepancies that render the register incomplete or inaccurate.

The campaign team said going into the election with such a register undermines the credibility and integrity of the election and is capable of causing irreparable damage to the flagbearer hopeful Dr Kwabena Duffuor.