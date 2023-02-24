3 hours ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) women’s wing in the Ashanti Region has refuted claims that their members paid for the nomination forms for former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffour.

Constituency women’s organizers and their deputies from all the 47 constituencies in the region denied the claims and called for sanctions to be meted out to the regional women’s organizer, Gloria Huze who picked up the nomination forms for the former Governor of the Bank of Ghana on Thursday, February 23.

The Ashanti Regional Women Organizer of the NDC, Gloria Huze led a delegation to pick up the nomination forms and allegedly said it was a sign of endorsement from the women’s wing of the party in the region.

But NDC Women’s Organizers and their deputies from constituencies in the Ashanti Region condemned the development and called on the party to sanction Madam Huze.

The Ashanti Regional Deputy women’s organizer of the NDC, Phylis Manu Manassian spoke during a news conference in Kumasi.

“All that we are saying is that it is false that all constituency women’s organizers have endorsed the candidature of Dr. Kwabena Duffuor. We don’t have anything to do with it, and we don’t agree with what she did or said”.

“We have party structures, and we are seeking our national executives to take steps to sanction her for what she did, and we want the leadership of the party to do all that is good to hand her sanctions to suit what she did.”

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor joins former president John Dramani Mahama in the number of people that have so far expressed interest in contesting the flagbearership of the NDC.

