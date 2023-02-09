2 hours ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has targeted to win 20 out of the 23 parliamentary seats in the Central Region.

The Central Regional Chairman of the NDC, Professor Richard Asiedu, who made this known said the party has also targeted to increase its presidential votes in the region from 45.9 percent in 2020 to over 60 percent in 2024.

Addressing a press conference in Cape Coast last Monday to congratulate the new Minority Leader in Parliament, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, Prof. Asiedu said Dr Forson’s elevation would change the fortunes of the party in the region.

“With Dr Forson as the Minority Leader, the leadership of the Central Region NDC is confident of achieving its agenda of winning 20 out of the 23 parliamentary seats and over 60 percent presidential votes in the 2024 general election,” he said.

Target

The NDC in the 2020 elections won 13 out of the 23 parliamentary seats in the region and secured 45.9 per cent of the presidential votes.

Prof. Asiedu said the party has, therefore, set a target to increase both its parliamentary and presidential votes from 13 to 20 and from 45.9 per cent to 60 per cent respectively.

Prof. Asiedu, on behalf of the leadership and the entire membership of the NDC in the Central Region, congratulated Dr Forson for his appointment as the leader of the Minority Caucus in Parliament.

“You have exhibited your competence when given the opportunity as the Ranking Member of the Finance Committee. Having successfully carried yourself by hard work and pursuing your parliamentary duties with perseverance and purpose, we have no doubt in our minds that you will live up to expectations,” he stated.

“We also want to seize this opportunity to congratulate Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, and Governs Kwame Agbodza, for their appointment as Deputy Minority Leader and Minority Chief Whip respectively. We warmly congratulate Ahmed Ibrahim and Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe- Ghansah for their reappointment as the First and Second Deputy Chief Whips,”

Well-deserving position

Prof. Asiedu expressed gratitude to the national leadership of the party for reposing confidence in Dr Forson, an illustrious son of the Central Region, as Minority Leader saying it was well-deserved.

He appealed to the entire members of the Minority Caucus in Parliament to give their support and entrust confidence in the leadership of Dr Forson saying “we must all understand that leadership evolves. Leaders will come and go but the Caucus must not be divided. Let us all give the maximum support and rally around the new leaders to deliver as we did for our previous leaders,” he stated.

Dr Forson is the longest-serving MP on the NDC's ticket in the Central Region. He first entered Parliament on January 7, 2009 to represent the people of Ajumako-Enyan-Essiem Constituency and he has since remained their MP.