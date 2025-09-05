1 hour ago

The Northern Regional Directorate of Elections and IT of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has issued detailed guidelines for the upcoming Tamale Central parliamentary primary, scheduled for Saturday, September 6, 2025.

In a statement signed by Dr. Arnold Mashud Abukari, Director of Elections and IT, the party announced that voting will begin at 9:00 a.m. and close promptly at 2:00 p.m. The election will be held using four designated ballot boxes, each assigned to specific electoral areas.

To enhance transparency and security, delegates will be issued QR-code-enabled tags containing their personal details and will be required to present an additional form of identification, either a Voter ID, Ghana Card, or NDC membership card.

Approximately 250 joint security officers will be deployed to maintain order at the voting grounds. Accredited observers will be restricted to the supporters' stands and will require prior approval to access the inner perimeter.

Each candidate will be allowed four polling agents per ballot box, but only one will sign off on the collated results. Candidates may also access the inner perimeter with two accredited representatives.

Strict rules have been laid out for the voting day:



Delegates are prohibited from entering voting booths with mobile phones



Candidates are barred from transporting delegates or engaging in any form of campaign activity at the voting centre

The polling stations have been grouped by electoral area as follows:



Polling Station 1: Regional and constituency executives; Agric Mohiyebihi, Gumbihini North, and Aboaboo Ward



Polling Station 2: Moshi-Zongo, Tishigu, Salamba, ADB, Warizihi, and Gumbihini South



Polling Station 3: Dakpemfong, Buglanfong, Sabonjida, and Victory Wards



Polling Station 4: Changli, Choggu West, Dohinaayili, Zogbeli, and Lamacara

Dr. Abukari reaffirmed the NDC’s commitment to a peaceful and credible election, noting that the outlined measures aim to uphold the principles of fairness and internal democracy.

The by-election in Tamale Central follows the tragic death of the sitting Member of Parliament, Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, who perished in a helicopter crash on August 6, 2025, along with seven others.