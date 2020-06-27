44 minutes ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has today, Wednesday, 17 June 2020 signed the Code of Conduct and roadmap to ending political vigilantism with a call on the National Peace Council (NPC) to ensure strict adherence to the code and crack the whip on defaulters.

The NDC on 4 February 2020 boycotted a signing ceremony with the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP0 saying the parties have not exhausted all the possible issues that are required to have a meaningful document.

The Code of Conduct and Roadmap to ending political vigilantism was developed by a technical committee following a series of dialogues organised by the National Peace Council.

At today’s signing, Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo said the government has failed to show commitment to the roadmap.

He further impressed upon the Peace Council to ensure strict adherence to the roadmap.

Mr Ofosu-Ampofo said: “We are prepared to go the full hog with the road map and the peace accord but we have indicated in our signing of the 22 key deliverables set out by the peace council under the code of conduct and the peace accord that the political parties can only enforce four, the remaining 18 are enforceable by government and so it will take commitment on the part of the government to ensure that we realise the code of conduct and the peace agreement that we’ve signed.

“For us, we don’t see the commitment on the part of the government because when the Emile Short committee was set up, key recommendations were made. We thought that it was an opportunity for government to show commitment to the fight against vigilantism. All those who were culpable and found guilty by the commission have been left off the hook. Those who were seen beating and slapping people who came and confessed that they did that act have all been freed and no action has been taken against them.

“No part of the Emile Short Commission recommendation even to police officers who misconducted themselves and to other security agencies who did what was against the law have been left off the hook. So we are committed but we are saying that it takes two to tango…”

For his part, Chairman of the Peace Council, Most Rev Prof Emmanuel Asante assured that the NPC will not be silent in enforcing the dictates of the roadmap.

“It is our wish that in the interest of our country, the peace of our country, the development of our country, the country we all have, we will do everything to ensure justice and peace and as a national institution not committed to any one side of the political divide, we’ll do the best that we can to bring attention to the concerns that has been raised at the appropriate time…”