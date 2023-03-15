3 hours ago

Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang and General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Fifi Kwetey over the weekend joined members of the Tema Central branch of the NDC to inaugurate an office building for the constituency.

The fully furnished office was donated by Fred Commey and two other party faithful and is to serve as the home for the party’s official affairs in the area.

Mr Commey in an interview on the sidelines of the event said the office would be key to the mobilization of supporters in the constituency and largely the region.

“Until the opening of this party office, administrative work was a bit challenging, in that, meetings sometimes were held at the residences of some patrons,” he noted.

He said a lot of work was being done in the constituency not only to win the parliamentary seat from the NPP but also to secure the Presidency for the NDC at the polls.

“This, among others, would increase the gains of our party in the constituency as well as at the national level,” he remarked

Adding, “It actually tells of our readiness to wrest power from the ruling party who evidently have failed woefully.”

In her brief speech, the NDC’s 2020 vice presidential candidate, Professor Opoku-Agyemang noted that mobilization of the grassroots was crucial to ensuring victory in the general elections.

“We need to remain solid as a party, especially at the constituency level, where we are able to touch base with our supporters,” she added.

She highlighted the need for the party to “close the ranks” especially at the constituency level, to allow for synergetic work among members towards election victory.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang observed that the country needed a momentous economic turnaround, which she said, would only be achievable when the NDC assumes office.

“It is in our hands to rescue this country from this insensitive regime. We need to go back to when love for country was at the centre of governance,” she commented.

The quondam educationist said the praise-singing by the current government of its own performance did not reflect the true state of affairs, especially in the health, security and education sectors.

“I was hoping to hear [in the President’s state-of-the-nation address] about strategies to take us out [of economic hardship] but unfortunately I didn’t hear that,” she said.

Source: citifmonline