2 hours ago

Supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) took to the streets of Assin North to celebrate the re-election of the constituency’s former Member of Parliament (MP), James Gyakye Quayson, yesterday.

Mr. Quayson, after the Electoral Commission’s (EC) final declaration yesterday, polled 17,245 votes, representing 57.56%, while Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) received 12,630 votes, representing 42.15%.

The Liberal Party of Ghana’s (LPG) candidate, Sefenu Bernice Enyonam, received 87 votes, representing 0.29%.

In an interview with Citi News, NDC supporters in Assin North expressed satisfaction with the results and said Mr. Quayson would ensure the needed development in the constituency.

“We are happy and jubilant because James Gyakye Quayson has won because we believe he is the one to transform the constituency. The counterfeit GHS200 that the NPP was distributing provoked the people to vote for Quayson, even though we took the money,” one supporter said.

Another underscored that they wanted development, not money, which is why they voted against the NPP, adding that “We don’t need Charles Opoku because he is not ready for us.”

“The NPP wanted to take what belonged to us, so we urge everyone to remain calm and support the landslide victory and the re-elected MP for a worthy cause.”

“The money they brought here and couldn’t win means that there is God, so we thank everyone. You cannot buy people with money,” another supporter added.

Meanwhile, NPP supporters are optimistic that their candidate, Charles Opoku, will come back strong in the 2024 elections.

Source: citifmonline