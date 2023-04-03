4 hours ago

A large crowd gathered in front of the Judicial Service Department, where a Tamale high court is hearing a criminal case against Savelugu Member of Parliament (MP), Jacob Iddriss for alleged unlawful possession of firearms.

Last Friday, the court issued a bench warrant for the Member of Parliament, who is also the second accused, for failing to appear in court on two occasions.

Today in court, however, the counsel for the second accused requested that the bench warrant be revoked, arguing that his client has been consistent in attending the hearings and that his absence on those few occasions was not intentional.

He added that, the accused is interested in the case and is always willing to collaborate with the court to see it through to the end of the case.

But responding to the counsel, Judge Justice Richard Kogyapwah stated that the defendant’s explanation for his absence was insufficient.

He did, however, grant the counsel’s request, noting that the warrant had not been executed.

Haruna Iddrisu, Member of Parliament for Tamale South and one of the defense counsels has been speaking to the media since the court granted their request.

“We are here to solidarize with our colleague MP. For good reasons, the judge exercised lawful discretion and justification that he was not convinced of his absence in court on 31st March and accordingly issued a bench warrant for his arrest. Today, counsel for the defendant prayed that that decision for a bench warrant is rescinded, and accordingly it has been granted. ”

Background

On December 9, 2020, police in the Northern Region raided the Savelugu NDC party office in response to gunshots that killed one person in the constituency.

During the search, police discovered an AK-47 rifle and 60 rounds of ammunition in the party’s office, which are suspected of being used to commit a crime.

