5 hours ago

The National Democratic Congress has suspended one of its members in the Abuakwa North Constituency, Edgar Asamoah Boateng.

According to the party, the suspension is because Mr Boateng sought a court injunction to prevent the party from holding both the Presidential and Parliamentary Primaries, not only in Abuakwa North constituency but in all the 275 constituencies.

Mr. Boaateng sought a high court injunction on the May 13 presidential and parliamentary primaries of the NDC due to what he described as a lack of a voters’ register provided to his aspirants.

In a letter signed by the General Secretary of the party, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the NDC informed Mr Boateng that his conduct breached Article 49 (1) (d) of the Party’s constitution.

Mr. Edgar Asamoah Boateng

Abuakwa North Constituency

Eastern Region

Dear Sir,

SUSPENSION OF MR. EDGAR ASAMOAH BOATENG AS A MEMBER OF THE NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS

At its meeting on Tuesday 25th July 2023, the Functional Executive Committee reviewed the challenges that prevented the party from holding the parliamentary primaries in 17 constituencies across the country.

In the case of Abuakwa North Constituency, FEC took a serious view of your conduct in seeking a court injunction to prevent the Party from holding both the Presidential and Parliamentary Primaries, not only in Abuakwa North but in all the 275 constituencies in Ghana.

This conduct of yours is in breach of Article 49 (1) (d) which provides as follows: “for the avoidance of doubt, any party member who commences legal proceedings against the party for whatever reason without exhausting the complaints procedure and reliefs available under this constitution shall be subject to Party discipline under clause 8 of article 48”.

At the end of its deliberations, the following decisions were taken in accordance with articles 46 and 48 of the Party’s constitution.

i. That with immediate effect your membership of the NDC be suspended

ii. That the matter be referred to the Party’s National Disciplinary Committee for further action

You are therefore by this letter to take note, and notice is hereby given, that your membership of the NDC is suspended pending the hearing and final determination of the matter.

We hope to count on your utmost cooperation for the expeditious disposal of this case.

Thank you.

Signed

Fifi Fiavi Kwetey General Secretary

Source: citifmonline