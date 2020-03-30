2 hours ago

The National Communication Bureau of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has directed its communication officers and other party communicators in areas affected by the partial lockdown of Accra, Ashanti and parts of Central regions as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic to suspend in-studio discussions on radio and TV stations forthwith.

In a press statement issued by the communication officer Mr. Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communication Bureau of the NDC hereby directs all members of the Party’s communication Team at the Branch, Constituency, Regional and National Level in the Ashanti Region, Greater Accra Region and the Awutu/Senya East Municipality of the Central Region to strictly adhere to this directive.

It advised regional communication officers in the affected areas to engage the media via phone interviews, Skype calls and other new media platforms for communication purposes.

“As directed by the flag-bearer and Leader of the NDC, H.E. John Dramani Mahama, Regional Communication Officers in the other Regions not affected by the lockdown, are to ensure that communicators who are deployed for in-studio media discussions, as a matter of compulsion, wear face masks, use hand sanitizers frequently, ensure social distancing and strictly observe all the WHO precautionary protocols during panel discussions on radio and TV stations.”

Read full statement below;

ATTENTION: ALL COMMUNICATION OFFICERS AND COMMUNICATORS OF THE NDC.

NDC SUSPENDS IN-STUDIO DISCUSSIONS IN LOCKDOWN REGIONS AND AREAS.

In view of the announced partial lockdown of the Ashanti Region, Greater Accra Region and parts of the Central Region as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Communication Bureau of the the NDC hereby directs all Communication Officers and Communicators of the party in the affected areas to suspend in-studio discussions on radio and TV stations forthwith.

All members of the Party’s communication Team at the Branch, Constituency, Regional and National Level in the Ashanti Region, Greater Accra Region and the Awutu/Senya East Municipality of the Central Region are to strictly adhere to this directive.

Regional Communication Officers in the affected areas are advised to engage the media for the adoption of Phone Call interviews, Skype Calls and other new media platforms for communication purposes.

As directed by the flag-bearer and Leader of the NDC, H.E. John Dramani Mahama, Regional Communication Officers in the other Regions not affected by the lockdown, are to ensure that communicators who are deployed for in-studio media discussions, as a matter of compulsion, wear face masks, use hand sanitizers frequently, ensure social distancing and strictly observe all the WHO precautionary protocols during panel discussions on radio and TV stations.

The National Communication Bureau is keenly monitoring the COVID-19 situation in the country and will review this directive as and when necessary.

Meanwhile, Officials and Executives of the National Secretariat of the party, shall be operating from their homes during the pendency of the lockdown and will be available for engagements with party officers and members through phone calls, SMS and whatsapp messages.

Let’s all stay safe at this critical time. The party needs all of us alive.

SIGNED,

COMRADE SAMMY GYAMFI

(National Communication Officer)